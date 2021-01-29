SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Cut by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.40. The stock had a trading volume of 447,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

