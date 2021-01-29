Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 20%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY)’s stock price rose 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,784,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,981,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

