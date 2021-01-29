Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 50,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.