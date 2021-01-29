Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 11.2% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price traded up 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.67. 33,089,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 24,552,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 678,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

