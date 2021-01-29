Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.03

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 348882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,636,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 638,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

