Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWX. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

