Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. 99,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.