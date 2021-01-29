Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.91. 108,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

