Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,928. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,605 shares of company stock worth $1,230,381. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

