Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after buying an additional 349,911 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,660. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

