Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.18. 130,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,212. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

