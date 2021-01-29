Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,889 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.