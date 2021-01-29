Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. 12,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

