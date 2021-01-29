Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

SOHO opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

