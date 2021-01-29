SONM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.01 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $18.01 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One SONM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00758113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.82 or 0.03759006 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033707 BTC.

About SONM

SONM is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

