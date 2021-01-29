Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 6%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,855,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,802,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

