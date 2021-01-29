SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 8.5%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $311.35 and last traded at $309.74. Approximately 1,205,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,569,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.78 and a 200-day moving average of $249.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

