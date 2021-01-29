Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.59

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.59 and traded as high as $90.90. Sodexo shares last traded at $89.69, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

