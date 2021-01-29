Social Send Hits Market Capitalization of $970,499.26 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $970,499.26 and approximately $2,205.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001208 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001722 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.