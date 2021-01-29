SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000941 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 139% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 257% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

