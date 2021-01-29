Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

