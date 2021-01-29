Smart Money Group LLC Sells 869 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

SDY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. 39,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,203. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

