Smart Money Group LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises 0.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBND. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 8,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.78%.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.