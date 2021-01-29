Smart Money Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.20. The company had a trading volume of 76,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

