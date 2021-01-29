SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Repurchase $1.25 billion in Shares

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,679,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,563. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

