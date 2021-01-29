SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $18.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

SLM stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

