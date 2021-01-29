SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

SLM stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 126,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,563. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

