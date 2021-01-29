SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.84 Million

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report sales of $353.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.28 million to $360.40 million. SLM reported sales of $400.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 126,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

