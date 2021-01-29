Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,040,521 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

