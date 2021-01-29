Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.40 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.79. 2,835,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

