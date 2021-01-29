Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.34-2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.11 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.34 EPS.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $11.22 on Friday, reaching $171.01. The company had a trading volume of 359,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.24.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

