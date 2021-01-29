Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $210.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cascend Securities from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.04.

SWKS stock traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $170.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

