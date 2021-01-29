Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $164.00 at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $159.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $170.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.