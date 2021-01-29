Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27, RTT News reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.34 EPS.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $159.79. 2,835,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

