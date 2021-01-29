Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.