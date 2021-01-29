Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 1786545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 32,588.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,406 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sirius XM by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 2,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

