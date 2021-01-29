Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 6.9%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares were down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 2,847,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,362,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.