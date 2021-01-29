SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0064

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $558,251.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

