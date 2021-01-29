Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Lisa Lavange Sells 500 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLP opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 91,412 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

