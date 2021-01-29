Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

FSLR opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

