Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $29,347,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 483,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the period.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

