Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $191.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.