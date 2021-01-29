Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $228.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

