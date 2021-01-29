Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

