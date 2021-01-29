Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 226,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01.

