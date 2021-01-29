Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

NYSE:FRC opened at $147.64 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.