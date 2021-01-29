Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

