Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after purchasing an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

ATVI stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.