Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

