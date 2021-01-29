Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 149.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 190.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

CPS opened at $31.31 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $529.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

